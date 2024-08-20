Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 6.4%

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.05 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.45 ($0.63). Approximately 1,547,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,744,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.55 ($0.59).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

