Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,555,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,569,227 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.73.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($26.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

