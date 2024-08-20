Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,555,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,569,227 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.99.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.73.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($26.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
