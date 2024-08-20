Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.78.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $39.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.90. 531,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,200. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 205,057 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after buying an additional 179,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,637,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

