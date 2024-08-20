Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Evotec Stock Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 181,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. Evotec has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.