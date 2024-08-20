ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend of $0.21

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.