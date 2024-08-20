ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Declares Dividend of $0.21

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
