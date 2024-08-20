Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.