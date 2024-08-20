Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

