ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESGL Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ESGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

