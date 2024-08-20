ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ESGL Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ESGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
ESGL Company Profile
