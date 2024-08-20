Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,762.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 1,533,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,532. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

