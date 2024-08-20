Ergo Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $58.56 million and $329,214.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.39 or 0.00563418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00108314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00266678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,013,300 coins and its circulating supply is 77,013,516 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

