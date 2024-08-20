Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.72 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $349,612.34 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.00568990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00111403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00261457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,997,436 coins and its circulating supply is 76,997,748 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

