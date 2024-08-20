Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equifax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.58. 441,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $298.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

