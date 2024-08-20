Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Head to Head Comparison

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eqonex and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.29 million 0.00 -$75.00 million N/A N/A Fiserv $383.42 million 256.23 $3.07 billion $5.35 31.39

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 5 20 2 2.89

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eqonex and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $172.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%.

Volatility & Risk

Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats Eqonex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

