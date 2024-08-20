EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$121.00 at Cormark

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.11.

EQB Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE EQB traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$95.93. 16,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,335. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.17.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.7194067 EPS for the current year.

EQB Company Profile



EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

