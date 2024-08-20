EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $202.29. 206,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,420. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

