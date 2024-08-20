Energi Achieves Market Cap of $5.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $509,316.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,752,600 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

