Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $12.10

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.67. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 1,661,752 shares.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

