Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Emerald Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

