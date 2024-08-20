Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Emerald Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.
Emerald Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
