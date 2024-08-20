electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
electroCore Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. electroCore has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 49.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
