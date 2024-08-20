electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. electroCore has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 38,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,702.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,966.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,505 shares of company stock worth $284,617 over the last ninety days. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 49.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

