Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

