Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 78208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

