eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

eGain Trading Up 0.3 %

EGAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 44,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,194. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in eGain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in eGain by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in eGain by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in eGain by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eGain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

