Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $69.81. Approximately 1,320,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,060,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

