Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average is $230.26. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

