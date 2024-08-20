Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Eaton worth $494,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

NYSE ETN traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.70 and a 200-day moving average of $309.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.