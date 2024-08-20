e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 512,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

