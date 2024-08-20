Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

DYN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.