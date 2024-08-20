Dymension Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $270.24 million and $10.54 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,031,594,918 coins and its circulating supply is 199,134,679 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,031,374,879 with 198,971,585 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.30486911 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $11,013,220.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

