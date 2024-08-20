Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,027,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.4 days.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
DYNDF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $13.44.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.