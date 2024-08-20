Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,027,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.4 days.

DYNDF opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

