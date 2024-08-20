Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,573. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

