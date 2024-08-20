DRDGOLD (DRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

