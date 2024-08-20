Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,155. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,298,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,829,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

