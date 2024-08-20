Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 906,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. 429,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

