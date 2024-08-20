DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 1,282,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,744. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

