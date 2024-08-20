DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 1,282,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,744. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.