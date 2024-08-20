Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 58,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 342,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 102,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

