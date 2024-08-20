Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDT traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 25.75. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of 25.22 and a one year high of 26.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 25.87.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

