Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 243,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $310.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.81%. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

