Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Diamondback Energy worth $134,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 80,898 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,830. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

