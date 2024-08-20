Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 367,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.