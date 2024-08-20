DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DHX

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.