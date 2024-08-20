Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $0.90

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.15 to $0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.74.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
