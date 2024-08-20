Derek K. Aberle Sells 2,005 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 50.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.