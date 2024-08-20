DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

