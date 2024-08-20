Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on DH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

DH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 414,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,528. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

