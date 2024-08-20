Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.91. 1,637,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

