DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 288,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

