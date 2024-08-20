Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.63. 1,787,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

