Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 2,270,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,570. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

