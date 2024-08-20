Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,516 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 64,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,898. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

