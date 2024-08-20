Dakota Wealth Management Sells 405 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

